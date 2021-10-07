'There were days that I went to bed hungry.' The incredible true story behind Netflix's Maid.

Within less than a week, Maid has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix right now.

The new 10-part series follows Alex (Margaret Qualley), a young mother who finds herself without any resources after leaving her emotionally abusive boyfriend, Sean (Nick Robinson).

After fleeing in the middle of the night with her young daughter Maddy when Sean punched a hole in the wall, Alex attempts to piece her life back together with just $18 in her pocket.

Watch the trailer for Netflix's Maid below.



Video via Netflix.

But as expected, it isn't an easy journey.

Within the first 15 minutes of the series, it becomes searingly obvious just how hard it is to leave an abusive relationship.

Sitting opposite a social worker after fleeing her home, Alex learns that there's little support available for her and her two-year-old daughter.

In order to qualify for subsidised housing, Alex needs a job. But without a job in the first place, Alex can't afford daycare for her daughter Maddy. And in order to get subsidised daycare, you guessed it, Alex needs a job.

From that moment onwards, the endless obstacles continue to crop up for Alex as she takes on a low-paying job as a cleaner.

Is Maid based on a true story?

Maid was created by Molly Smith Metzler, who previously worked as a writer on Shameless and Orange Is the New Black.

The Netflix series is based on Stephanie Land's memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive.

However, much of Stephanie's story is fictionalised in the series.

Margaret Qualley as Alex, Rylea Nevaeh Whittet as Maddy, and Nick Robinson as Sean in Maid. Image: Netflix.