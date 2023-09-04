Married at First Sight 2024 is in the midst of filming. There's already a whole lot of drama.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.



Few things in life are guaranteed.

But one them *is*, is that each year, Married At First Sight will be a clusterf**k of chaos and drama.

Currently filming for the show's 11th season is underway in Sydney — it'll air early next year, if Nine sticks to its usual schedule — and it seems like the mess is already off the charts.

No word on toothbrush sabotage though, thank goodness.

Here is all the drama we know about now.,

One groom was spotted storming away from cameras.

Welp.

Yahoo! Lifestyle has footage of groom Tim Smith, a real estate agent from Melbourne, storming out of the MAFS apartments in late August after filming scenes with his on-screen wife.

A cameraman and a sound engineer were seen following him as he fled, so you know a good old-fashioned chase scene will make it to air.

It's not clear if he officially quit the series after this, or if he returned to the apartments for more good, light-hearted MAFS fun. I guess we'll have to wait and see.

Another groom pulled out days before his wedding, forcing production to bring in a late replacement.

Image: Instagram @_floccoo.