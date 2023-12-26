The MAFS 2024 gossip has started and we're in for a heck of a ride.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.

We are just weeks away from another season of singles marrying complete strangers and (hopefully but unlikely) falling in love with one another.

Yup. Married At First Sight is coming back.

The infamous social experiment will kick off on January 29 with 10 couples from around Australia, and just like last year, Nine are promising a rollicking good time – or, at very least, a cheating scandal we can obsess over.

Watch the sneak peek of MAFS 2024. Post continues after video.



Video via Nine.

We've been told season 11 of Married At First Sight will deliver "a fresh take on the series" with more brides and grooms from different backgrounds, age ranges and sexualities than we've seen in past seasons.

So instead of a bunch of fiery twentysomethings, we'll be getting singles with ages spanning 28 to 62... with quite a few falling into the 30s-and-up age bracket.

There will also be a same-sex couple this season.