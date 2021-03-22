A MAFS groom was caught kissing two other MAFS brides in one night, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. A feud has erupted after a MAFS groom was caught kissing two other MAFS brides in one night.

Uh, it looks like we can rule out three couples from surviving beyond the end of the experiment now?

Footage of Married at First Sight groom, Jake Edwards having a drunken pash with Booka Nile on New Year's Eve has emerged, and that's not even all the MAFS women he shared a kiss with that night.

According to the So Dramatic! podcast, Jake, Booka, and Beth Moore spent the night exchanging kisses and it caused quite the stir with other cast members, unsurprisingly.

“At midnight Jake and Booka shared a sloppy, drunken kiss,” host, Megan Pustetto said.

“Jake also kissed Beth that night, and then Booka and Beth kissed…It was a friendly kiss but apparently they locked lips for a few seconds more than everyone did,” a source told Megan.

The drama came when Beth shared the footage of Jake and Booka to her Instagram story, and Jake's former wife (the pair reportedly split in November last year), was "pissed off" to see the pair kissing.

"Beck was pissed off at Jake more than anything for disrespecting her in front of her friends," a source said to the Daily Mail.

Lucky for us, the three-way kiss will come up in the show's reunion episode, so get excited for the end of the season.

