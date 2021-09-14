Sequins, capes and...horse heads: Every single look from the 2021 Met Gala.

FINALLY. The Met Gala is back.

After being cancelled in 2020, the biggest night in fashion has returned at full force.

The theme for this year's Met Gala is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion". According to the museum, guests are to "explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion".

This year’s co-chairs are musician Billie Eilish, actor Timothée Chalamet, poet and activist Amanda Gorman and tennis player Naomi Osaka. Honourary chairs include American fashion designer Tom Ford, Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, and the head of Instagram Adam Mosseri.

What. A. Line-up.

But enough chit-chat. The carpet is ready, celebrities are arriving and their outfits are everything.

Keep scrolling to see all the looks from the 2021 Met Gala.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.