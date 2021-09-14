fashion

Sequins, capes and...horse heads: Every single look from the 2021 Met Gala.

FINALLY. The Met Gala is back.

After being cancelled in 2020, the biggest night in fashion has returned at full force.

The theme for this year's Met Gala is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion". According to the museum, guests are to "explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion".

This year’s co-chairs are musician Billie Eilish, actor Timothée Chalamet, poet and activist Amanda Gorman and tennis player Naomi Osaka. Honourary chairs include American fashion designer Tom Ford, Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, and the head of Instagram Adam Mosseri.

What. A. Line-up. 

But enough chit-chat. The carpet is ready, celebrities are arriving and their outfits are everything. 

Keep scrolling to see all the looks from the 2021 Met Gala.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

2 Comments
Listen Now
00:00

Freedom Guilt And The Bennifer Question

Mamamia Out Loud

Nicki Minaj, Kylie Jenner And A Secret Met Gala Conspiracy

The Spill

Do I Need To Protect My Skin From Pollution?

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

Emily Ratajkowski at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Kate Hudson at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cara Delevingne at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whoopi Goldberg at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Carey Mulligan at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lily-Rose Depp at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Regina King at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diane Kruger at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Alicia Keys at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Normani at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Natalia Bryant at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gigi Hadid at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Kristen Stewart at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kendall Jenner at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Simone Biles at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailee Steinfeld at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Zoë Kravitz at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Winnie Harlow at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lili Reinhart at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lupita Nyong'o at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Justin and Hailey Bieber at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Rita Ora and Taika Waitiki at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sienna Miller at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

Gabrielle Union at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ciara at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

Megan Fox at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Lourdes Leon at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

Taylor Hill at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Pete Davidson at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

Irina Shayk at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Anna Wintour at the Met Gala 2021. Image: Getty. 

Keke Palmer at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Chamberlain at the 2021 Met Gala. 

Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Anne Peltz at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

Co-chair Amanda Gorman at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-chair Timothée Chalamet at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

Dan Levy at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Ella Emhoff and Julia Garner at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

Maisie Williams at the 2021 Met Gala. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Evan Mock at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

Barbie Ferreira at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

ADVERTISEMENT


Billie Eilish at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

Lil Nas X at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Lil Nas X at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

Lil Nas X at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-chair Naomi Osaka at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

Yara Shahidi at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Troye Sivan at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

Serena Williams at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Hudson at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

Grimes at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Storm Reid at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

Iman at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

Kaia Gerber at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Elliot Page at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

Eiza González at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Platt at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Debbie Harry at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

Addison Rae at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Petras at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

Zoey Deutch at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Saweetie at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

Madison Beer at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

Nikkie de Jager at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

Karlie Kloss at the 2021 Met Gala. Image: Getty. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Feature image: Getty.

We need you! Tell us about your skincare routine for a chance to win a $50 gift voucher. 

MMSurvey


Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships