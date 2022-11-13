Art Simone is one of Australia's most loved drag queens. She says we need to have more fun with style.

Art Simone is one of Australia's most beloved drag queens. She rose to even greater fame on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under - also dressing up as the one and only Bindi Irwin for the season's Snatch Game competition episode.

When you see the stunning queens on the show, and even on social media, they look incredibly confident. But according to Art, it took her a while to find her groove in the drag scene - and to carve out her own sense of style.

"It's been an evolutionary process like it is for everyone. I started off not having the best resources, or knowledge in what I wanted my drag persona to be or who I was. And that's where drag was really special for me - because I used it as a tool to discover who I was, what I liked and what I wanted to show the world," she said on Mamamia's What Are You Wearing podcast.

And just like with anyone - drag queen or not - Art said her style has changed drastically over the years.

"It's changed over the years. I started off as an emo kid, so when I began drag as a teenager it was very ooky spooky, goth-inspired and punk. Plus, it was very bare bones because I didn't have access to a lot of things - so bras and hot pants did the job!"

Then as the gigs increased, and so did the public interest, Art Simone went on to her next phase - corporate glamour. Because with more opportunities come bigger pay cheques... and more capacity to spend big on the outfits!