Is Australia really the worst when it comes to climate action? Here's what we know.

Australia's reputation on climate change is far from something to boast about.

In the lead up to Glasgow's COP26 conference, Australia has been told we're one of the worst offenders when it comes to taking action against climate change.

The government's recent net zero by 2050 plan hasn't exactly been praised by experts either.

But just how bad are we?

As Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison heads to Glasgow for the much-anticipated climate conference, here's what we know about Australia's stance on climate action.

Watch: Prince Charles reacts to Scott Morrison's potential absence from the Glasgow climate summit. Post continues below.



Video via BBC.

Where does Australia stand compared to the rest of the world?

In July this year, Australia was ranked dead last for climate action in a report that compared nearly 200 countries around the world.

The Sustainable Development Report 2021 scored Australia last out of 193 United Nations member countries for action taken to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.

In the report, Australia was awarded the lowest score of 10 out of 100 for our 'climate action' goal, which takes into account the level of emissions from fossil fuel use, embedded emissions in imports and export, and progress towards implementing an effective price on greenhouse gas emissions.

What's more, the Climate Action Tracker (CAT) recently downgraded Australia's climate action performance to "highly insufficient".

CAT - which is an independent scientific analysis that tracks government climate action - found that our climate commitment in 2030 is "not at all consistent with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C temperature limit".