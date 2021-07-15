Just 32 things the Mamamia team are buying in lockdown.

With Sydneysiders currently in their third week of lockdown, and Victorians about to enter a five-day snap lockdown, everyone's finding small ways to cheer themselves up.

For the Mamamia team, we've been doing our bit to support the economy with a little retail therapy.

Whether it's cute, comfortable sets for working from home, or supporting small businesses that need our help more than ever, here are 32 things we've bought to brighten our days.

"I have rose quartz in my wedding ring and hate it looking cloudy. I normally get it cleaned at the jeweller every few months (ok, like once a year when I remember). I saw this on Instagram and got sucked in. Feels like peak lockdown to me." - Hannah Mansur, Head of Consumer Revenue.

