ROADTEST: 'I went searching for the perfect curvy lingerie set. Here's what I found.'

Plus size lingerie is so hard to find! I knew this already, but when I ventured out into the big, wide world of lingerie to find options in a 22 or above, there weren’t a lot out there.

However, thanks to the wonders of the internet and hours of online shopping, I've got you covered. Cute bras, bralettes, lacy knickers and comfy undies. Let’s get into it.

Before we dive deep into the brands I found, here are some bra hacks that every plus size bra-wearing person should live by:

1. Get fitted!

There are so many people out there wearing the wrong size bra, and not to be alarmist, but wearing the wrong size can lead to back and neck pain, skin breakdown and even lead to blocked lymph nodes.

I know getting fitted is a scary prospect, but there are shops that are plus size friendly like Brava and Big Girls Don’t Cry Anymore (who offer online fittings). So there really is no excuse. This is your sign to make that appointment.

2. Three hooks are a minimum.

Fat babes and babes with big busts need extra support, so I never wear a bra that has less than three clasps at the back.

And make sure you can hook the bra comfortably on the second or third set of hooks. The first set is providing you no support.

3. Wide bands are essential.

How many times have you been wearing a bra and then sat down, only to have the bands of your bra eaten by your fat rolls? You’re not alone.

This is why we want a bra with a wider band. Similarly to our bra hooks, broader bands are going to leave you with more support and less pain.

4. Invest wisely.

I know lingerie can be expensive and I’ve tried to find a variety of price points, but some things are worth the extra cash. Bras and lingerie are two of those things.