'I can never find good jeans for tall girls. So I tried out 6 different styles.'

I've always hated buying jeans.

While I'm tall and slim - which makes most people assume I'd find jeans easy - I've always struggled. I have a very small waist but wider hips, and jeans just never seem to fit right.

I'm around 175cms last time I checked, which is about 5'7. I don't really wear heels as they make me feel like a giant, but I'm not that tall... so SURELY I can find jeans pretty easily, right?

Wrong.

Tight on the butt. Baggy on the waist. Too short... ALWAYS too damn short. It's like pants don't know how to sit on tall people, everything becomes 3/4 length. Sometimes this is a vibe, but in winter it most certainly is not.

Recently Mamamia's editor Clare Stephens went on the hunt for the perfect jeans for short girls, and after many failed attempts she found a few perfect pairs. And I was jealous.

So I set out on my own mission to find the perfect tall girl jeans.

Being in lockdown meant online shopping was my only option (hello, The Iconic and free 60-day returns.)

I wanted to try a few different styles to see what would fit and look best. Here are the six pairs I tried, and my honest review.

Lee High Mom Jeans.

First up I tried the Lee High Mom Jeans. The style came in heaps of colours, and I liked the look of the fit - they seemed to taper a little at the ankle but not be too tight. On the model the style is 'slightly cropped' but you can only see a little ankle.

Well... when I tried them, that wasn't quite the case.

Friends, I should have known.

I really wanted to love these, they were one of my favourite styles and looking online, they were the ones I thought looked the most 'me'.

But the fit just wasn't right. They were heaps tighter in the leg than I thought. And SO. SHORT.

So short that when I bend over they ride up to be 3/4 pants and I feel like a jockey. Not cool.

THINK OF THE COLD ANKLES. Image: Supplied.