The 9 extremely serious parenting questions I have for Kate and William.

What is the booger management situation?

If there’s one thing we all know about kids, it’s that they can be kinda gross – and a big part of that usually involves snot.

But I haven’t seen any of your kids sporting ‘number 11s’ or smearing boogers across their face with the back of their hand.

Nor have I seen a single one of them pick a 'bat from the cave’ in public.

I’m not sure if you know this, but this seems to be a favourite pastime for literally every other child in the world.

I can’t imagine either of you whipping out a pack of wet wipes and rubbing one across their little faces like I do with my toddler. Do you carry an embroidered hanky for each of them? I must know.

Where did you stash the snack bag?

Some people call it a nappy bag, but I like to call it a snack bag. And it comes with me everywhere we go because my child likes to take a bite out of at least seven different fruits and two types of biscuits the moment we leave the house.

During Saturday’s Coronation, I didn’t see a single biscuit crumb on Charlotte’s pristine white gown and when little Louis waved with such vigour from the royal balcony, his hands didn’t appear to be covered in any melted chocolate at all. HOW?

Did you have moments you knew the camera wasn’t on you that you snuck them lolly snakes? Or are they too chewy? And then you’ve got to worry about the sugar crash...