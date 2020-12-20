"I was hiding my real feelings." After months of avoiding conflict, I lost my best friend.

You break up. And only after months of self-reflection do you start thinking about where you went wrong instead of demonising them.

Here’s how to tell that you’ve been avoiding conflict in a relationship.

You’re walking on eggshells.

You care way too much. Every single time you do something, you automatically wonder if they’d approve. If they’d judge you, get upset at you, mock you. Even if that’s not what they usually do.

You can feel it deep down — that fear. You’re horrified that they might disagree with your actions and words, that they might get angry. You live with it for so long that you forget when it even started. It’s a constant source of invisible stress, this burden on your shoulders that weighs on you without telling you what exactly it is.

You do everything in your power to prevent your actions from causing any sort of argument.

The eggshells do break eventually. You’ve seen it coming. Trying to walk on eggshells is doomed from the very beginning.

You roll with whatever they say.

I was tired of arguing, of heated discussions, of getting tripped up on my words. So I found myself nodding more often than I actually agreed.

Every time you know what you want to say, you either stay quiet or you downplay it. You make everything seem like a smaller issue than it actually is; you dilute your words with I don’t know and I’m not sure.

This way, you don’t hurt their feelings. You don’t make them upset by stating exactly what you mean. However, this behaviour backfires, just like everything does when you avoid facing it for too long.

First of all, you confuse them. They’re not sure what it is exactly you want, which makes it difficult for them to navigate your boundaries and wishes. Secondly, by making everything sound like it’s not a big deal, you put yourself in an inferior position. They have requirements and demands — you have nothing.

You obey. It’s easier that way. But every single time you suppress what you want to say, every time you avoid conflict between the two of you, it looks for some place else to go. And that’s yourself. It settles within you, this constant struggle to be heard dulled down by the massive fear of speaking out.

In his TED Talk, "Avoid Avoiding Conflict", David Thornsen, PsyD says:

"The compromise that the internalised conflict requires is that we compromise a bit of ourselves. Every time. And it builds up, and it has a way of chipping away at a person’s sense of self."