8 things you can do to make a real difference when it comes to gender-based violence.

This post deals with family violence and might be triggering for some readers.

On Monday 30 November 2020, three women in Australia were violently killed.

They joined too many other women in the Counting Dead Women project by Destroy the Joint, which counts all female victims of violence.

At last count, at least 50 women have died by violence in 2020.

We hear the phrase too often: they weren’t just a number, they were individuals with families, friends, careers, and dreams. Until all of those moments were ended by an act of extraordinary violence.

Although one-off acts of violence do happen, domestic and family violence is usually an ongoing pattern of behaviour.

It's rare that it's just a one-time thing.

The statistics are confronting, and even scarier when you consider domestic and family violence is under-reported, hidden across Australia and getting worse during COVID-19.

When we look at our communities, we can see that violence continues despite systems and structures in place to prevent and support.

For most of these women, the murderer was someone they knew.

For many women, children and young people in Australia, the abuse starts at home. Behind closed doors.

Where we should all be safe. Keeping our doors locked is something that I rarely thought about as a child growing up in rural England.

To be honest, even now in our family-filled inner-city Sydney suburb I still forget. But when I think about women experiencing domestic violence, I think of that door and how they’d be safer on the other side of it.

Sadly, it’s not that simple. The most dangerous time for a woman experiencing domestic violence is when she's planning to leave.

Gender-based violence is common in Australia, with 1 in 5 women (18.4 per cent) experiencing sexual violence since the age of 15.

