Logies 2023: Here’s every celebrity look from the red carpet.

The TV WEEK Logie Awards are back for 2023 and the fashion is glitzier than ever.

Everyone knows that on Australian TV's 'night of nights', we only care about two things: who is taking home the Gold Logie (will it be Hamish Blake, Julia Morris, Leigh Sales, Mark Coles Smith, Osher Günsberg, Shaun Micallef or Sonia Kruger?) and exactly what everyone is wearing.

The 63rd annual awards show is taking place in Sydney this year ... which means glitz, glamour, sequins, and a whole lot of SHINE.

While we wait to find out who will take home the most coveted awards at the event, let's dive right into every single red-carpet look at the 2023 Logies.

Sonia Kruger

