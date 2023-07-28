‘I don’t know why the f**k I am here.’ Does winning a Logie actually mean anything?





We’re just two days away from the Australian entertainment industry’s 'night of nights', when our homegrown TV talent will get the chance to frock up and play WHO’S THE MOST POPULAR OUT OF ALL OF US.

But beyond the glitz and glamour of the Logies red carpet (which, TBF, is all I’ll be living for), does anyone actually care about the poor man’s Emmys?

Sure, the awards ceremony — named after the Scottish engineer who invented the television, John Logie Baird — has come a long way since its inception in 1959 when it was broadcast on an episode of the variety show, Melbourne Tonight, and only included Melbourne stars.

In 1988, Kylie Minogue became the youngest person to win a Gold Logie for her role on Neighbours when she was just 19.

While in 2015, Carrie Bickmore famously used her Gold Logie acceptance speech to raise awareness of brain cancer and advocate for more research after losing her husband.

In 2019, tennis star Dylan Alcott used the platform to deliver an emotional speech about representation of people with disabilities after winning the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent.

And finally, in 2016 Waly Aly became the first non-Caucasian TV personality to win the top gong after the ceremony faced backlash over its failure to diversify nominees.

But I do have to wonder, have we really moved on from 2006 when American actress and comedian Joan Rivers hosted the show and told the audience: “I don’t know why the f**k I am here.”