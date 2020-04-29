The Spill: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Everything we know about the rumour The Bachelor’s Locky Gilbert and MAFS’ Aleks Markovic are dating.

Well. This certainly isn’t the reality TV star crossover we were expecting. Apparently this year’s Bachelor Locky Gilbert and Married At First Sight star Aleks Markovic might be dating.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair have been spending time together in Perth, after Locky returned home when production of The Bachelor halted due to COVID-19.

The 30-year-old Australian Survivor star apparently met the 27-year-old real estate agent through mutual friends and Locky is now following her on Instagram.

Locky even reportedly appeared in the background of Aleks’ Instagram Live interview with boxer Kyron Dryden on Saturday. He apparently stepped out of the shot very quickly but several fans commented asking, “Wasn’t that the Bachelor?”

View this post on Instagram BIG MOOD. A post shared by ALEKS (@aleks.markovic_) on Apr 12, 2020 at 10:26pm PDT

But before we start questioning what this might mean for the next season of The Bachelor, Aleks has denied there is anything romantic going on between them.

“I was with Locky on Saturday night. He’s a friend of a friend, super nice guy,” she told the publication.

Locky, on the other hand, is yet to comment on their relationship.

In the meantime, production of The Bachelor is still on a break, so it looks like we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

