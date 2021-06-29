Why lockdowns feel different in 2021.

Lockdowns a year into a pandemic are a different kind of hard.
When the virus first reached our shores in early 2020, lockdown was a terrifying new experience that we had no rule book for.
It was novel, almost, amongst the fear.
That was until Australians started getting sick, job losses increased, the realities of home schooling sunk in, the locked borders dragged on and the mass migration to TikTok got old.
But lockdown in 2021 is different.
Watch: A big thank you to masks...post continues after video.
It's easier because we're creatures of habit. We know what to do and how to set up our homes and our social lives amongst the parameters. More walks in the fresh air. More phone calls. Less watching the rolling news coverage.
But forced solitude feels angrier this year. More divided. More hopeless. More frustrating.
In this yo-yo world, just as life starts to resemble a version of normal - with weddings re-planned, restaurants fully booked and holidays re-scheduled, it all comes tumbling back down. Suddenly, we're sent back inside our homes. Of course, this time there's no JobKeeper, leaving many Australians treading water without any support.
It's the false hope. It's the false starts.
Lily is frustrated because she's not eligible for a vaccine. She's too young, she tells Mamamia.
Kristy is a teacher and not considered 'essential' enough to be at the front of the queue. She feels forgotten, and tired of being treated like a babysitter.
For others, it's the exhaustion of being worn down, one disappointing cancellation after another. A war of attrition on our social lives again and again and again.
Top Comments
(I hope I don't end up eating these words)
The vaccine roll out is just beyond repair at this stage. So much misinformation, confusion & politicising it, and to be honest I cant even blame anyone who doesn't want the vaccine anymore. All trust in medicine has been undermined by the CMOs and politicians.
It feels like the country is now being held captive by a federal government who know they are completely incompetent & want to drag this out until the next election , anti-vaxxers who are filling the vacuum create by a lack of public health messaging, and a group of australians who quite like being able to close the borders and blame everyone else. It feels like 30 years of political failure and xenophobia coming home to roost, and as always it's the most vulnerable people who are taking the hit.