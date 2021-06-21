'Disgusting.' What a dying father and a newborn baby say about Australia's cruel border closures.

Every day Frans asks for an update, and every day Mark has to say "it's not happening, but we're fighting".

"We've been met with the same cold-hearted response time and time again," he said.

The Queensland government keeps telling them they present a health risk to the Queensland community. They've offered no solutions. No hope.

A Melbourne couple barred from seeing their newborn son for a week after his emergency birth in Brisbane went through something similar. They too weren't shown any mercy. Any compassion.

First-time Australian parents Moe and Sarah Haidar flew into Queensland on May 26 after spending four years in Qatar. Days into their quarantine stay, complications arose and Sarah was rushed to hospital. Moe wasn't allowed to join her.

Sarah never saw their son either, because doctors whisked the newborn away before removing the curtain that concealed her line of sight from the C-section operation, before returning her to hotel quarantine.

Australian couple Moe and Sarah Haidar are yet to hold their newborn after he was born during their time in Brisbane hotel quarantine. https://t.co/6QOzrvPdhT — SBS News (@SBSNews) June 8, 2021

Again, both were fully vaccinated. Both had tested negative to the virus.

Eight days later, once they'd served their quarantine stay, the family were finally reunited.

One family missing out on the precious, irretrievable first moments of life, while another prepares to miss the last.

We all understand the fragility of the global situation, and the risks the virus presents to the Australian community. But is this what we've become? Keeping parents from their newborns and sons from their dying fathers? If these pleas aren't worthy of an exemption, what is?

As The Project host Peter Van Onselen pointed out on Sunday, "the Queensland politicians can’t hide behind the health advice on this. They have the right to make exemptions, and they do it all the time. The Premier gave herself an exemption to get access to the Pfizer vaccine to be able to go to the Olympics. She gave herself that exemption. They give exemptions to diplomats to go and travel and quarantine at home."

The entire panel shared their disgust during an emotional interview with Mark and Anneli, calling their treatment by the Queensland government "disgusting" and "heartbreaking".