In the past 24 hours, four Australian states have imposed COVID restrictions.

In the past 24 hours, four Australian states have imposed swift and strict restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Darwin, Perth, Brisbane and Sydney are all facing new challenges with the emergence of COVID-19 in the community.

While Darwin and Greater Sydney are now in lockdown, Brisbane and Perth have seen the quick introduction of restrictions.

Here's everything you need to know.

Darwin enters 48 hour snap lockdown.

Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner announces 48 hour lockdown for Darwin and surrounding areas. Image: Getty.

Darwin and surrounding areas have entered a 48-hour lockdown following four new COVID-19 cases linked to a central Australian mine, Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner announced on Sunday.

Mr Gunner warned this outbreak represents the Northern Territory's biggest crisis since the beginning of the pandemic and says the cases involve the highly contagious Delta variant.

It comes as a man who works at Granites Gold Mine, 540km northwest of Alice Springs, tested positive on Friday afternoon.

The diagnosis has seen 754 people go into isolation on the mine site, however there is concern for a further 900 workers who have already left the gold mine.

Of 244 potentially exposed people who remained in the NT, Mr Gunner says 15 who arrived in Darwin since Friday remain unaccounted for.