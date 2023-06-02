Unless something drastically changes, Lizzo's story will not have a happy ending.

As soon as Lizzo stepped into the spotlight, the world made a snap decision about what her brand would be.

Yes, fans loved her music, her style, and her distinctive wit, but at the same time, the loudest voices labelled her a fat activist, a body image spokesperson, or in the most brutal of cases, would send a barrage of criticism her way because of her body type.

This week those voices reached a new volume of vitriol when Lizzo logged onto her Twitter account only to be met by a series of comments about her body.

"I JUST logged on the app and this is the type of s**t I see about me on a daily basis," Lizzo wrote on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of a recent Tweet about her.

The tweet Lizzo was referring to included a video of her performing, and read: "How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she's constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating."

Lizzo then wrote: "Then someone in the comments said I eat 'lots of fast food'."

"I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO...," she posted. "I'm tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls**t."

In a second tweet, Lizzo responded to another comment which read: "I don't think Lizzie wants to be smaller... yet... If she did, she would be. It's her brand."

To which Lizzo wrote in response: "This is what my body looks like even when I'm eating super clean and working out.

"I HATE IT HERE. Y'all don't know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a FUCKING FARM.