Public cheating and "a recipe for mutual misery": Hugh Grant's complicated relationship history.

For many years, Hugh Grant was seen as an eternal bachelor.

With interesting thoughts on monogamy, highly publicised relationships (and affairs), and a complicated family situation, even Grant himself had dismissed the idea of 'settling down'.

But somewhere along the way, he did just that. Now married to the mother of three of his five children, Anna Eberstein, he's admitted he was "plain wrong" about his perceptions of marriage and children.

In 1987, Grant, now 60, met Elizabeth Hurley, 55, on the set of Spanish film Remando al Viento (Rowing with the Wind). It was Hurley's first major acting role, and one of his earlier movie roles.

What resulted was one of the tabloids favourite couples. Certified A-listers, both together and apart, the interest in their relationship was intense and from the outside looking in, it appeared perfect.

Which is why what happened in 1995, eight years into their relationship, was so shocking to the public.

Grant was caught engaging in a "lewd act" with sex worker, Divine Brown, on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.

"I felt like I'd been shot," Hurley told Barbara Walters in an interview later that year.

Grant took responsibility for the hurt he caused. In a public statement, he admitted, "Last night I did something completely insane.

"I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things, I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say."

