Elizabeth Hurley has said she is "saddened beyond belief" over the death of her ex Steve Bing.

"It is a terrible end," she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter.

"In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son's 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages."

Bing, best known for writing comedy film Kangaroo Jack, died last Monday in Los Angeles at 55 years old.

Image: Getty. According to Deadline, the film financier and philanthropist died by suicide.

Bing was well known for being a jack-of-all-trades in Hollywood, after he inherited $600 million from his grandfather, Leo S. Bing, on his 18th birthday.

After dropping out of college after receiving his inheritance, Bing founded his own entertainment company, Shangri-La Entertainment.

Under the company, the 55-year-old invested $80 million in animated film The Polar Express, and produced a number of films including Get Carter, Looking for Comedy in the Muslim World, and Rules Don't Apply.

The producer and writer also helped finance Shine A Light, a Rolling Stones concert film directed by Martin Scorsese.

In the wake of his death, friends of Bing have told the New York Post the producer had 'burned through' his fortune because he was "too generous". They also claimed he was battling mental illness in the lead up to his death.