Why Australia has leaned so hard into Liz Ellis' story.

Liz Ellis is a queen.

She always has been, mind you – it’s just that TV land has made it official, with the former Aussie netball captain taking out the win on the ninth season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

But while hosts Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown handed her the physical crown, it was the Australian public’s votes that got our gal over the line.

"Finally, I’m a queen!" the triumphant ruler cried as she accepted her place in reality TV history.

"I will so lord this over everybody!"

As she darn well should.

Watch: Liz Ellis shares her excitement after being crowned queen of the jungle.



Video via Instagram/imacelebrityau.

Honestly, we were gunning for Queen Liz from the start.

It’s no secret we, as a nation, love a sporting hero. But given Ellis hasn’t hit a professional netball court in 16 years, it wasn’t her ball skills that made her an instant fan favourite on the show and shot her to the win.

Ellis’ candid confessions, her unadulterated openness, and the casual ease with which she carried herself in every moment, owning her uniqueness, are what made her so gosh-darn likeable, and frankly, relatable – and these are the qualities that ultimately had audiences (ahem, us) hooked.