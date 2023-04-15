How Liz Ellis became one of Australia's most loved sports stars.

For the first 37 years of her life, Liz Ellis never planned on having kids.

She was busy – studying law, practising law and becoming the captain of the Australian netball team. She also wasn't sure she wanted to be a mum.

Ellis' impressive netball career started in July 1993, when she debuted for the Australian netball team in Wales; and since then, she has become one of Australia's most successful athletes.

Recently, the netballer has returned to our screens – but not like we've seen her before – appearing on the new season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

Ellis' love for netball began at a young age, and almost by accident. As a child, she'd watch her mother play, and eventually, she got the chance to try it herself.

"[My mum's friend] Sheila rang mum and said, 'Does Liz want to play?'" she recalled on Mamamia's No Filter podcast.

"She said, 'Liz won't like netball. She's a bookworm. She's not particularly coordinated'. Sheila was not prepared to take no for an answer."

Ellis' family friend returned a week later, informing her mum that "98 per cent of kids who are charged as juvenile delinquents have never played a team sport".

Sure enough, within that same week, Ellis had set her bed alight with a set of matches. The decision was made for her then and there.

"The timing was magnificent," Ellis said.

"I loved [netball] from the first moment I stepped on the court. I loved the team aspect of it and loved being with my friends.

"But mum was right, I was uncoordinated," she continued. "I did like my books still, but I just loved the competitive nature of it and I'm a competitive beast."

At the time, the sport wasn't broadcasted like it is nowadays, so Ellis never considered it as an actual career.