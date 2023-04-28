EXCLUSIVE: 'You don't have control of things.' Liz Ellis on her experience with IVF, infertility, and miscarriage.

Content warning: This post includes discussion of pregnancy loss that may be distressing to some readers.

Liz Ellis has shared her experiences with IVF in yet another open and honest conversation at the I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! campsite.

In an exclusive unaired clip shared with Mamamia, Ellis and her camp mates began talking about Ellis' books, including her third book If At First You Don't Conceive, about navigating infertility.

Ellis underwent five rounds for IVF before having her second child, Austin, in 2016.

"We did five rounds, and it was so expensive, and the little bastard came along naturally," she joked.

Watch: an exclusive clip of Liz Ellis talking about infertility on I'm A Celebrity. Post continues below video.

Ellis said the five six-week rounds look place over about a year.

During that time, she had multiple miscarriages. She and husband Matthew Stocks had the third tested and a genetic issue was found.

"My body did the audit and I miscarried," she said.

"So then we were getting them tested, and the phone call is awful. They go 'Hi, it's so and so from the clinic, we've done the testing and it's come back and we have to let them succumb', and that's the wording they use. Basically, they just take them out of the freezer, let them thaw out and they dispose of them."