Liz Ellis Doesn't Like To Lose

For the first 37 years of her life, Liz Ellis never planned on having kids.

The former Australian Netball captain met her husband, rugby union player Matthew Stocks, when she was in her early 20s. After the birth of her first daughter, Evelyn, Liz knew instantly she wanted more kids. But the next chapter of her life was not going to be easy.

For 5 years, Liz suffered from secondary infertility. Now she has written a book filled with expert information called If At First You Don’t Conceive to help other families going through what she went through...

