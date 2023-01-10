'I'm a beauty editor. Here are 6 lesser-known brands you need in your beauty cupboard.'

Open up your beauty cupboard and you'll more than likely see a cute little crowd of star beauty brands - Go-To, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, Charlotte Tilbury, CeraVe and the likes. And they're there for good reason - they make bloody good products.

However. If you're willing to take a wee peek beneath the buzzy stuff everyone already knows about and loves, chances are you'll find a slew of lesser-known beauty brands that are just as good.

The best part? Many of them are Aussie-made, too.

From makeup brands to innovative skincare, I've rounded up six under-the-radar beauty brands you need to get your hands on this year. Because they're about to be huge. Just sayin'.

Korea's number one brand AHC officially dropped in Priceline late last year - which is massive news. One of their famed products is called Eye Cream for Face (it's out of stock right now, naturally) - and in case you haven't heard of it, it sells every three seconds in Korea. Crazy! So, YES we're excited.