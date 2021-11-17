Beauty aficionados know too well: the continuous hunting around the internets to find where the heck to purchase that cult skincare product (or makeup, hair, nail, body care or brush product) that the world has become obsessed with. You'll finally land on some obscure site, and excitedly add it to cart... only to find they don't even deliver to Australia. Awesome.

So, if you’ve not heard of Glam Raider before, it's the online beauty store owned by two sisters, Bianca and Kveta. Glam Raider stock over 100 global brands that have their own respective cult followings, like P.Louise, BPerfect, Trixie Cosmetics and so many more. Glam Raider stock over 4,000 different products too, so basically if it's breaking TikTok? They've got it.

Glam Raider shares new arrivals every single week too, so there’s always something fun and new to get our beauty-loving mitts on.

I'm a bit in love with the range they're serving. You’ll find plenty of indie brands from the US and UK, as well as the brands we know and love here in Australia – plus the Glam Raider team appreciate getting the latest brands to customers quickly, so overnight shipping is the golden standard.

It’s easily become my one-stop beauty shop, especially for the new and on-trend, like laminating kits, brow stamps, cosmetics launches and heck, even neon wet liners.

Here are 6 brands you definitely need to know about ASAP, and which of their cult products to consider adding to your beauty collection.

Peaches & Cream

If you’ve never heard of Peaches & Cream, then introductions are overdue. Think glitter, highly pigmented and a whole lotta super cute packaging.

With such a bold cosmetics range of liners, lashes and loose pigments, the collection packs a punch in the colour department.

Whether you’re looking to give some fullness to your lips, or get your eyes really popping, it's Peaches & Cream for me. Can definitely recommend their Hold The Line Lip Liner Set: it's inspired by the 90s lip trends, velvety-soft, and blendable formulas that can be worn all over the lip too to make your gloss last longer.

Hold The Line Lip Liner Set. Image: Glam Raider.

BH Cosmetics

Doja Cat loves BH Cosmetics for a reason. BH Cosmetics are rightly known for their glowy, bright colour palettes and vegan makeup brushes. As they're US-based, it's previously been VERY tricky for us makeup fans in Australia to get these powders and palettes onto our faces immediately, so that's where a collective thanks to Glam Raider is in order.

If you're raring to use makeup to showcase your creativity, BH Cosmetics needs to enter your cart stat. I'm personally a lover of their affordable makeup brushes (all eyes on their Crystal Quartz 12 piece set! $44! And it comes with a case! Ya kiddin').

Crystal Quartz 12 Piece Brush Set & Iridescent Cosmetic Case. Image: Glam Raider.