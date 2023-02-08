Leonardo DiCaprio is dating a woman who was born 7 years after Titanic was released.

Amid the news, we decided to take a look back at the age gaps in DiCaprio's past relationships.

Gisele Bundchen: 1999 - 2004.

Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen was freshly 18 when she began dating a 25-year-old DiCaprio.

A seven-year age gap isn’t anything noteworthy, however The Things reported Bundchen had something to say about it after she ended things five years later at 23.

"I was becoming more and more aware of things that I’d chosen not to look at," the publication reported.

"Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes."

Bar Refaeli: 2005 - 2010.

DiCaprio began a relationship with Israeli model Bar Refaeli a year later in 2005 when she was only 20 years old. At the time, DiCaprio was 31.

Blake Lively: 2011.

DiCaprio dated Blake Lively (Gossip Girl) for a few months in 2011 when she was only 23 and he was 36.

The relationship didn’t last very long, and she went on to meet and marry her current husband and father of three children, Ryan Reynolds.

Erin Heatherton: 2012.

Erin Heatherton has nothing but nice things to say about her time dating the actor in 2012, when she was just 22 and he was 38.

According to The Things, she shared: "He's a wonderful person, and he's a friend of mine, I wish him all the best. I've never had a boyfriend I've been more comfortable with and more at one with now."

Toni Garrn: 2013 - 2014.

Toni Garrn dated DiCaprio in May 2013 when she was 21 years old. The German model broke it off by December 2014 allegedly because she was sick of his partying, which is a feat in itself considering the actor was about to hit 40 years old. According to The Sun, the pair were spotted together again in 2017. Garrn was still only 25 at the time, but nothing came of it.