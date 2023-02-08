Leonardo DiCaprio is dating a woman who was born 7 years after Titanic was released.

Have you ever noticed that Leonardo DiCaprio hasn't publicly dated a woman aged over 25?
It’s become somewhat of an internet joke with netizens laughing that DiCaprio always breaks up with his partners before their 25th birthday.
And this week, DiCaprio's dating life is going viral once again.
The actor has been linked to 19-year-old model Eden Polani after the pair were spotted at an EP release party for Ebony Riley.