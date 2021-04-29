ROADTEST: "A stylist dressed me in 5 outfits with the same midi skirt. Here's my verdict."

Why Nicole chose this outfit: What I love about this look is it's perfect for lounging at home, but still dressed up enough to take out and about, or even into the office. Keep your accessories minimal and let your knit do the style talking for you.

This season is all about the neutral colour palette, so work a top-to-toe muted look. And when it comes to footwear, you can keep it casual with a clean sneaker, but my pick is a knee-length or ankle boot to channel a head-turning autumn ensemble.

My thoughts: Let me start off with the skirt. I love this skirt. I own numerous silk midi skirts so I was keen to try one that was a little different. I was a little worried about the length (I'm 5 foot exactly) but it was actually perfect.

Now, onto the first outfit.

I LOVED this look. I wear oversized jumpers (including this one) regularly so pairing it with the skirt and ankle boots wasn't out of my comfort zone at all. Plus, I loved all the neutral tones together. To dress it up, I added my most favourite handbag and some skinny sunnies. 11/10 would happily wear this one again.

Look 2 - The business blazer.

Image: Supplied.

Why Nicole chose this outfit: To give this skirt instant elevation, work your inner boss by pairing it with a chic tailored blazer. You can go for a patterned number, or my pick is classic monochrome black. The chunky combat boot is a must-have this season and is perfect for giving this look a tough yet elevated vibe.