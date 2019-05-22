Lauren Curtis says there's an "ugly side" to the world of beauty influencers.

In the world of YouTube and social media influencing 26-year-old Lauren Curtis is a relic.

Back when she started her platforms in 2011 there weren’t a whole lot of people to compete with.

Oh what a difference eight years make.

Now close to a decade on, the tides of social media appear to be pivoting, fans are demanding more transparency about brand deals and they’re also demanding more real content. The era of highly edited, and highly curated content is over.

Lauren knows exactly what went wrong.



“There’s less of a focus on education [nowadays] and more of a focus on entertainment,” she told Mamamia.

The recent James Charles/Tati Westbrook saga is proof of this.

Millions of drama greedy viewers got sucked into watching a blow-by-blow between two influencers who had a public fight via their YouTube channels.

Everyone who is anyone was suddenly an expert in the world of beauty influencing and ready to have their say.

