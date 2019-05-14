A global pile on: James Charles may have done some horrible things, but he's 19.

Last Friday, a woman named Tati Westbrook uploaded a 43 minute video to YouTube.
“This is the hardest video I’ve ever had to make,” she wrote below it, plugging her supplement brand Halo Beauty in the same paragraph.
In the video, the 37-year-old beauty YouTuber explained her feud with 19-year-old James Charles, which boiled over when he endorsed a competitor of Westbrook’s brand – a line of gummy vitamins known as Sugar Bear Hair.
While this is what triggered their public falling out, Westbrook insisted her relationship with James Charles wasn’t transactional or based on money. This was the last straw in a line of disrespectful behaviour, she said, which included allegedly trying to trick “straight men into thinking they’re gay”, creating “over-sexualised” content, and “using” the people around him.
You can watch a snippet here. Post continues after video.
“Fame, power and a fat bank account will change almost anyone,” Westbrook said of Charles.
In a matter of days, the teenage YouTuber has lost 2.6 million subscribers and counting. He’s been unfollowed by some of the biggest names on social media, including Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus – many of whom didn’t just follow his account, but know him personally.
In just one day, James Charles has lost over 1 million followers (including stars like Miley Cyrus and Kylie Jenner) after YouTuber Tati Westbrook posted a 43-minute long video calling him out for being “entitled.” Link in bio for a full breakdown of the drama, sisters. (????: Instagram)
I'm bewildered that noone seems to care that one of the people helping cancel James is Jeffrey Star, who was older than James when he was trying to seduce straight men and pondering about underage Justin Biebers 'package' and yelling at fans and being racist and a whole lot of other stuff...
"Who allegedly behaved inappropriately with men."
Predatory behaviour towards women is unacceptable. Why are you suggesting this man should get a pass and not have his business affected by his actions and attitudes towards men? Double standards, much?