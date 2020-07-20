"People don't like confidence." MasterChef's Laura on why she was relentlessly criticised.

It was, as they say, like déjà vu all over again.

On Monday night, as the seconds ticked away, Australia watched Laura Sharrard come second, for the second time.

Upon the announcement that her fellow finalist Emelia Jackson had won the competition, Laura was left in shock, followed by tears - caught between devastating disappointment and delight for her close friend.

"I felt like the way the night was going, I thought I had a good chance of taking it out," Laura reflects, speaking to Mamamia on Tuesday. "So it was a shock that I didn't win, but then I was really happy for Emelia, but then I was really upset in the moment - pure heartbreak in the moment. It was almost like grieving."

As she returned home to Adelaide, Laura continued to deal with the emotions of placing second.

"Even last night when I watched it, I got a little bit upset again," Laura admits.

"I think it took two weeks for me to accept it and move on. When I came home after filming I had two weeks of quarantine here in Adelaide. So just doing that and being at home with my husband, it was really nice. We debriefed about the whole experience and I accepted what happened."

Laura's self-confidence and competitive nature was palpable this season. We first met Laura when she was 19 years old and she became the youngest contestant to make it to the top three. The nation loved her; many calling her 'Australia's sweetheart'.

"I've come back with more maturity and a stronger voice and sometimes people don't like confidence, especially if it's in women."