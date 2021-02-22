Over the next two episodes of No Filter, you’re going to hear the story of Lisa Wilkinson. But it’s Lisa Wilkinson like you’ve never heard her before. Because Lisa has lived lots of different lives in her 61 years. And on this episode of No Filter, she discusses them all.

From what actually happened when she left the Today Show, to a fiery phone call with Kerry Packer, her off air relationship with Karl Stefanovic and her heartbreaking experience with sexual assault as a young girl. ‘

It Wasn’t Meant to Be Like This by Lisa Wilkinson is published by HarperCollins and is available for pre-order now from Booktopia.’ https://booktopia.kh4ffx.net/kjzJPz

