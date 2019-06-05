The 5 weirdest moments from Kylie Jenner's "Day in the Life" video.

Well.

Kylie Jenner has shown everyone what a ‘Day in the Life’ of a billionaire looks like. And it’s… a lot.

While it starts off normal enough, with her waking her daughter Stormi, we quickly realise this isn’t just any vlog. It’s very lavish and very… unique.

And this tweet accurately sums it up.

kylie jenner’s day in the life vlog just called me poor in 57 languages, 49 fonts, & 36 different accents — sydney???? (@sydknee_c) June 4, 2019

Since being uploaded to YouTube, it has amassed almost 10 million views in less than 24 hours.

Kris Jenner calls the video a “glog”, Stormi has her own pink ball pit in the Kylie Cosmetics offices, and Kylie travels in bath robes. But they’re not even the weirdest parts.

Here are the five most bizarre moments from Kylie Jenner’s ‘Day in the life’ vlog.

1. She has A LOT of cars.

Just like picking out what clothes you’re going to wear to work, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister picks out what car she will drive on any given day.

“I think I’m going to take this guy today,” she says as the camera spans across her options, revealing she has more luxury cars than we have jeans.

She eventually chooses one that has a button to open and close doors (apparently only poor people actually use handles), and it also has stars on the inside roof. It looks very expensive.

2. Her handbag closet is the size of a bedroom.