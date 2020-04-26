The Spill: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Kylie Jenner just bought a new house for $36 million. Oh, and that’s the discounted price.

While we were busy watching Netflix and lounging around our house over the weekend, Kylie Jenner casually bought herself a $36 million mansion in Holmby Hills.

Sure, $36.5 million may seem like a pretty steep price to pay but the 22-year-old actually nabbed herself a discount, as the mansion was originally listed at $45 milllion. Yep, talk about a bargain.

The 19,250 square feet property boasts seven bedrooms and an (unnecessary) 14 bathrooms so she has plenty of options.

The mansion also features two guest apartments with kitchenettes and living rooms, and two additional suites with private patios and entrances, just in case Stormi wanted her own room separate house to play in.

The property also comes with a professionally equipped kitchen, an outdoor projection screen, a home theatre, multiple bars and games rooms, a gym, outdoor sporting areas, a pool and an outdoor fire pit.

