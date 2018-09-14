Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Imogen Anthony said her family is ‘breaking apart” over Kyle Sandiland’s illness.
Influencer and model Imogen Anthony has revealed her personal struggles with her family on social media following ‘R U OK?’ day yesterday.
Anthony, who is dating radio presenter Kyle Sandilands, critiqued those who publicised the mental health day on their social media platforms without actually asking anyone they know if they’re okay.
“So I’m going to ask on a day where a ‘hashtagged’ day does not fall, and truly ask if someone out there is NOT okay?” the model said in a lengthy caption on her Instagram. “Now that doesn’t mean I’m handing out money, but not one person asked me yesterday – lol im NOT okay [sic].”
So yesterday was #RUOK day in Australia and I just wanted to point a few things out. Firstly, I find it sad the amount of people that can jump on a social media band wagon without truly understanding its meaning. #RUOK is about reaching out to someone, someone you probably know isn’t in their soundest mind at the moment. Someone who is at a constant battle with themselves. Everyone posting status updates, buying into the whole ‘I look caring on social media’ shit. So I’m going to ask on a day where a ‘hashtagged’ day does not fall, and truly ask if someone out there is NOT okay? Now that doesn’t mean I’m handing out money, but not one person asked me yesterday – lol im NOT okay – my family received terrible news yesterday, therefore breaking everyone apart over GODDAMN money. I heard of three deaths last week, my partner is extremely sick. Last week in an article, they allowed comment sections to say ‘you don’t make that a mother, you use it and then throw it away.’ I’m beyond upset with society these days, and I’m the raunchy perverted one? Come on. I still have old gay men journalists that wish they could wear dresses themselves attack me from behind computer screens. Remember the one that went through my hand bag last year and wrote about my drivers license photo?? Shit’s fucked for me sometimes ???? looking over my shoulder constantly. And I have to roll with the punches because it’s how it is, to only I get asked why I care yet I prevail anyway and just want to have a whinge occasionally. No I’m not okay – there’s today’s headline; watch some mother fucker make fun of that, but it’s fine because on the flip side / life IS good, and it’s what you make of it yourself. I’m just owning it every step of the way.. don’t kill my vibe. Or anyone else’s, hope someone is having a better day today than they did the day before ????????
“My family received terrible news yesterday, therefore breaking everyone apart over GODDAMN money. I heard of three deaths last week, my partner is extremely sick.”
The statement that her partner, Kyle Sandilands, is “extremely sick” comes after he has been absent on KISS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O Show for three days this week, with Beau Ryan filling in for him.
Kyle explained on air that he was unwell with gastro.
“Hope someone is having a better day today than they did the day before,” Anthony concluded her caption.
2. Roxy Jacenko has shared details of her economy flight from hell.
Roxy Jacenko is indeed known for her luxurious taste and is not used to the ‘economy’ lifestyle.
So if a last-minute business trip to Melbourne in Economy class wasn’t enough, she was seated next to her employee, Holly Asser, who was vomiting due to turbulence.