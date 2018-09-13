While Deanna was in The Bachelor mansion, she lost two of the people she loved the most.

Last week Deanna Salvemini entered The Bachelor mansion as one of three intruders.
She didn’t have an easy experience on the reality TV series.
Just as the 28-year-old was preparing to meet the Honey Badger, she discovered her brother’s best friend, Michael Owens, had passed away.
Owens, 23, had been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia just five days earlier.
“That night I found out that my brother’s best mate – who was like a third brother to me – didn’t make it through the night,” she told Mamamia.
“It was a whirlwind of emotion,” she explained. “I was extremely excited to go into the mansion and start my journey, and at the same time, I was extremely shattered by the news that my friend had just passed away. ”