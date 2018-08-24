"What are those stripes on your head?" Carrie Bickmore's brilliant exchange with daughter.

When Carrie Bickmore’s daughter asked her about the “stripes on [her] head,” The Project host could not have predicted her reaction.

Sharing the cute parenting moment on Instagram, three-year-old Evie made an observation about her mother’s forehead, and the curious toddler wanted answers ASAP.

This is how the first bit of the conversation went down… Note Carrie’s honest and candid answers.

Evie: “Mummy what are those stripes on your head?”

Me: “They are wrinkles honey”

Evie: “Why don’t I have them?”

Me: “Cause Mummy is old”

A post shared by Carrie Bickmore (@bickmorecarrie) on Aug 23, 2018 at 12:48am PDT

But as they say, you’re only as old as you feel, and Evie had this assuring piece of advice for her 37-year-old mum.

“No Mummy, you are not old, you are young and pretty like a stripey tiger,” she said.

Joking about her daughter’s cute turn of phrase, the media personality and presenter laughed it off.

“My daughter certainly knows how to suck up after a sledge,” she wrote.