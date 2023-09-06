'I wasn't prepared for the fear.' Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian shares details of 'urgent fetal surgery'.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has shared details about an "urgent fetal surgery" during her current pregnancy.

Kardashian, 44, and her husband Travis Barker, 47, each shared social media posts addressing a recent medical emergency, which caused Barker's band Blink 182 to postpone European tour dates last week due to an "urgent family matter".

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," Kardashian wrote.

"I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she continued.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she shared. "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

She concluded, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

Fetal surgery is a procedure performed on an unborn baby while still in utero.