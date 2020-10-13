From blackface to 'pretty privilege', Flex Mami on the conversations we all need to be having.

"My intention was not to fall into platitudes and use the same angle for every conversation," she explained.

"In the instance of the blackface conversation [on the podcast], we didn't want to limit it to: 'Blackface is bad, let's not talk about it.' I wanted to understand if there was any context in which it had been seen as good or worthy. In the context of back in the day, that was a loophole for people of colour to enter the entertainment industry. And suddenly, it's a tool for survival and not one that's wrapped up in, you know, negativity and racism. Not to say that that's good, of course."

In recent years, Flex has built a platform that has enabled a lot of taboo conversations to be discussed publicly.

From masturbation to cancel culture and racism, Flex is well known for facilitating real-talk discussions on both social media and her podcasts.

"All of my platforms, everything I do, has an air of openness. I'm less concerned with being genuine and authentic and more concerned with just making sure that the stories that I'm telling are close to what I would talk about in real life," she explained.

"[While preparing for the podcast], I thought to myself, what's going to be more valuable – having a really ostracising conversation about racism or inviting people into a theoretical discussion about a factual event that occurred. I chose the latter.

"[The podcast] is a place where I can share my thoughts about things. I don't feel like a lot of people, especially public figures, want to share that side of themselves. And by that side, I mean the thoughts they may have that might not mirror the norm, or the thoughts they have that may ostracise a particular audience member."

Throughout the podcast's 15-week season, each episode will feature a guest.

But instead of inviting experts on each topic, Flex was quite liberal with choosing guests.

In the first episode, for instance, Flex chats to radio presenter and content creator Linda Marigliano about the origins of comedy.

"I just hate the fact that, you know, I myself, I've become someone who people want to lean on to talk about race, identity, womanhood, and everything plus size. These conversations are great but it can become quite limiting. And it almost feels as though you become a caricature in what you have to express," she explained.

"I didn't want to invite activists to talk about race, I didn't want to invite a musician to talk about music, I didn't want to invite the person from the queer community to talk about queerness. I needed to make sure it was as intersectional as possible," she continued.