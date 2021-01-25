Ash Williams was about to make a LOT of money on The Bachelor before he was dropped, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Ash Williams was about to make a LOT of money on The Bachelor before he was dropped.

So, it looks like I'm a Celebrity's Ash Williams was set to make $180k as The Bachelor this year, but lost the opportunity after being charged with recording an intimate video of a woman without her consent.

Megan Pustetto, of So Dramatic! broke the news on her podcast this week, when one of Ash's close friends dropped the figure; adding that it was not the court case, but rather than he is currently off the market.

"Ash signed with the network for $180,000 across the two shows. Part of the $90,000 sum has already landed in his bank account off the back of I’m A Celeb, however he won’t be collecting the next cheque as he’s off the market and will no longer feature on The Bachelor," they said.

"Channel Ten has also played the safe bet by cancelling all of his media appearances in Sydney."

Megan explained that $180k was a decent pay packet for I'm a Celebrity, although Angie Kent made 200k on The Bachelorette alone.

2. Abbie Chatfield is every single one of us trying to capture 'the shot' for our mate's gram.

The Bachelor's Abbie Chatfield has shared another relatable gem to her Insta this week.

In a series of two pics, Abbie shared the front and back view of her camera while capturing pics of her friends at the pool, and well:

Yep.