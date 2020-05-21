The Spill: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I bet mine’s been longer than yours.” Jackie O’s sex confession on radio.

For the 20 years they’ve been on radio, Kyle and Jackie O have never shied away from talking about their personal lives on air.

And today was no different, with Jackie O admitting that she hasn’t had sex in years on the Kyle and Jackie O Show.

During a phone interview with Sia, the singer shared that she was having a bit of a “dry spell”.

“I bet mine’s been longer than yours,” joked Jackie O.

“How long have you not have sex for?” asked Sia.

“Two years,” replied Jackie O.

Sia then shared it has been four years for her.

“Oh my god! Now I don’t feel so bad, thank you Sia,” laughed Jackie O.

So there we have it, a fun fact about Sia and Jackie O you probably weren’t expecting to hear today.

2. “It was hard, and it’s still hard.” MAFS Martha on breaking up with her best friend of 17 years.

On Monday night, Married at First Sight’s Martha Kalifatidis shared the news that she had ended a 17-year friendship.