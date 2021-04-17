PSA: We've found the $30 knit jumper everyone will be wearing this winter.

In 2021, comfort is still, very much, front of mind.

After the introduction of lounge wear last year, many of us realised that comfortable clothes were much more desirable than stylish pieces that aren't (sorry, heels). So it's no surprise that our favourite retailers are making pieces that are both fashionable and comfy.

Big W recently released a knit jumper that we're convinced everyone will be wearing this winter. It comes in both white and taupe and it's only $30.

The jumper features a cable knit design, ribbed material, long sleeves and quarter-zip down the centre. It comes in sizes XS to XL.

Over the past year, we've seen cable knit detailing and easy throw-on jumpers with a zip become increasingly popular. So we think this piece, combining both, will become a winter favourite for many.