fashion

PSA: We've found the $30 knit jumper everyone will be wearing this winter.

In 2021, comfort is still, very much, front of mind.

After the introduction of lounge wear last year, many of us realised that comfortable clothes were much more desirable than stylish pieces that aren't (sorry, heels). So it's no surprise that our favourite retailers are making pieces that are both fashionable and comfy.

Watch Mamamia's Clare Stephens tries on some non family friendly clothing. Post continues after video.


Video via Mamamia.

Big W recently released a knit jumper that we're convinced everyone will be wearing this winter. It comes in both white and taupe and it's only $30.

Big W Women's Zip Rib Knit Jumper in white and taupe, $30. 

Image: Big W. 

The jumper features a cable knit design, ribbed material, long sleeves and quarter-zip down the centre. It comes in sizes XS to XL.

Over the past year, we've seen cable knit detailing and easy throw-on jumpers with a zip become increasingly popular. So we think this piece, combining both, will become a winter favourite for many.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Dancers Who Were Thrown Under A Ship

Mamamia Out Loud

WATCH CLUB: The Final Season Of Younger Will Answer Your Biggest Questions

The Spill

Why You Should Use Lasers To Treat Your Face

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

Now, if you're after some other options to add to your collection (because you can't have too many cute jumpers), here are five other similar options that we're eyeing off.

Zara Zip-Up Knit Jacket, $69.95.

Image: Zara. 

ASOS Fashion Union Plus jumper with half zip in cable knit, $56.

Image: ASOS. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Aere Cable Knit Collar Knit, $99.

Image: The Iconic. 

Forever New Demi Zip Front Knit Jumper, $99.99.

Image: The Iconic. 

Seed Cable Knit Polo Sweater, $159.95.

Image: Seed. 

ADVERTISEMENT

So there you have it. 

The cable knit is very much in this season, so we suggest you get your hands on one. Stat.

Will you be getting your hands on the jumper? Let us know in the comments.

Read more fashion articles here:

Feature Image: Instagram/@thelifeofclaire_

 Like a $50 gift voucher for your thoughts? For your chance, take our quick survey . 

MMSurvey
Tags:
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout