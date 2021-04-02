Just a bunch of effortless dresses with sleeves.

It's a weird time of year. It's kinda sunny during the day, but crispy in the mornings, which makes getting dressed a bit confusing. It's not quite sweater weather, but it's definitely not sleeveless dress weather.

And if you're working in an office, they're either still pumping the air-con or they've switched the thermostat over to 'so-warm-I-could-take-a-nap-under-my-desk'. Cool. What the actual f**k are we supposed to wear?

Enter: the transeasonal dress. You know the one - it's got long sleeves and hits below the knees, you can wear it bare or layer it up with a jacket, and switch from styling it with sandals to boots when the cold sets in.

If you're like me and you're constantly searching for *the* dress to wear in these tricky transitional months, well, you've come to the right fashion article.

Here are 6 you won't regret buying.

