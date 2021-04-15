"It's almost a uniform for me": 5 stylish women share their go-to outfit for winter.

I don't know about you, but I've got no idea what to wear this winter.

After spending most of last season in trackpants and hoodies, I'm a little unsure about what ~suitable~ clothes to wear when leaving the house during these colder months.

I spoke to five of the most stylish women I know, including content creators and stylists, to find out what their go-to outfit is during winter.

Here's what they had to say.

Kristy Koutsogiannis, Stylist and former Fashion Editor.

The outfit (or should I say the piece) that I have on high rotation for winter is my red vinyl floor-length trench coat.

For winter I like to keep super warm; so most of the time, it means chunky layers in dark tones. But trying to add some spirit to the season, I always go for a coat that is not only weatherproof (I live in London and it's true about the snow and rain) but something that screams colour and style. Cue the coat of my dreams.

