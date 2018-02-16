The wisest home decor tips we've learnt from the Kmart Mums Australia Facebook group.

Pop down to your local Kmart on any given day and you’ll see people with trolleys doing laps around the home section. And for good reason.

The department store have revived themselves as the face of budget-friendly, on-trend, Instagram-worthy homewares, so much so there are countless online groups and accounts dedicated just to them.

One of those groups is the Kmart Mums Australia Facebook group.

With almost 300,000 members, this Facebook group is an absolute godsend for anyone who wants to make their pad look pretty, but doesn’t have a aesthetic bone in their body.

It’s not just a place for mums though – we all know if anyone has time to meander around Kmart, it ain’t mums. All Kmart lovers looking for genius home styling advice, or a place to share their bloody good ideas welcome.

It’s here in these online communities that we’ve learnt some very wise and important lessons about home decor. Our homes, and our lives wouldn’t be the same without them.

Use things, but not the way they were designed to be used.

The single best thing about the Kmart Mums Australia Facebook group (and all its counterparts) is the number of uses for regular everyday items people have found to jazz up their homes.

Because if you think outside the box (literally), pretty much everything could be transformed into something else.

Take contact paper and vinyl for school books and scrap booking – remember when Gypsy Hughes used $5 copper vinyl roll to turn her daggy second hand fridge into a Instagram worthy rose gold number?