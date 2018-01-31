home

Kmart has designed the bedroom of our dreams - and it's ridiculously affordable.

Kmart has become the queen of affordable homewares in recent years – which is why I was pretty damn excited to be invited to check out their newest living range.

Little did I know the store’s designers had somehow tapped into my brain when developing their ‘Timeless’ range and created my dream room.

I’m not kidding. From the blush pink velvet chair to the rose-gold trimmed mirror – I wanted to take home EVERY SINGLE THING I saw in the display room they set up in the upstairs of a Melbourne hotel. There were so many standout pieces, including a knotted cushion that already has a cult following because it’s $8 and yet looks inexplicably luxurious.

But that wasn’t all. They also set up two equally stylish, modern bedrooms to suit different tastes from their other ranges: ‘Natural’; full of neutral colours and natural textures, and ‘Urban’; the most masculine with bold blues and blacks.

The best part? It’s all so affordable. Nothing in the range is over $50 – even the furniture – with prices starting at just $3.

Check out the gallery and tell me you don’t agree this is Kmart’s best work yet:

Kmart's new lifestyle range.

Kmart's new lifestyle range.Stunning table setting.
Kmart's new lifestyle range.Elegant wine glasses and candles to match your crockery.
Kmart's new lifestyle range.Stylish crockery.
Kmart's new lifestyle range.The "Timeless" room was our favourite.
Kmart's new lifestyle range.Even the wall art is oh-so-affordable.
Kmart's new lifestyle range.The $49 chair we fell in love with.
Kmart's new lifestyle range.With matching foot rest.
Kmart's new lifestyle range.These cushions are all under $20.
Kmart's new lifestyle range.Beautiful bedroom decor ideas.
Kmart's new lifestyle range.Bringing the rose gold, blush theme into the bathroom.
Kmart's new lifestyle range.Matching hairbrushes.
Kmart's new lifestyle range.Such a stylish bathroom caddy.
Kmart's new lifestyle range.The "Natural" bedroom.
Kmart's new lifestyle range.Simple side table.
Kmart's new lifestyle range.We double checked - nothing is more than $50.
Kmart's new lifestyle range.The natural theme features neutral colours.
Kmart's new lifestyle range.A nice way to brighten up a corner.
Kmart's new lifestyle range.A natural room feature.
Kmart's new lifestyle range.Because your hair care should match your decor.
Kmart's new lifestyle range.The "Urban" room.
Kmart's new lifestyle range.Loved this funky light.
Kmart's new lifestyle range.More cushions.
Kmart's new lifestyle range.More matching bathroom products.
Kmart's new lifestyle range.This struck us as the most masculine room.

While some pieces are in stores now, the entire range is available from all Kmart stores and online at Kmart.com.au from 1 February.

Listen: Interior design guru and mother-of-three Megan Morton speaks about how a made bed can change a home. (Post continues after audio.)

