We get it. Minimalism is no longer a trend, but a lifestyle now.

Everything must be neat and clutter free and ready to be photographed for Pinterest and Instagram at a moment’s notice.

But the latest interior styling trend has gone too far. TOO FAR, do you hear?

There’s a growing number of criminals people arranging their books in a, erm unique, way.

And it will make book lovers in particular seethe with rage.

The idea is that to ensure your books look neat and all share the same colour scheme, you store them spines IN rather than out, so it’s the pages that face front.

It looks a little bit like this.

“I just love a neutral palette for my main living room. I have another room where all the books are turned the right way and that room has way more color,” explained lifestyle blogger thistle.harvest.

There are some obvious concerns with this. Firstly, good luck finding that book you want to read and secondly, WHY?