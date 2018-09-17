Just everything you need to know about Kim Kardashian's rumoured nemesis, Steph Shepherd.

Celebrity feud.

Are there any two words in the English dictionary more exciting when paired together?

Well, probably, if you have a life.

I, for one, am rubbing my hands together with glee at the latest development of a celebrity feud involving the Kardashians.

Technically, it involves Kim shutting down a rumour she’s been feuding with her former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, which we all know means they definitely were. Or still are…

How are we so certain a feud did indeed exist? Cold hard facts, that’s how. Read on, fellow feud lovers, for enlightenment is but a couple hundred words away.

Who is Stephanie Shepherd?

Only one of the Kardashians most high-profile former assistants – with 900,000-odd Instagram followers and her own assistant to boot.

Years before Steph met Kim, she was a cheerleader for basketball team the Cleveland Cavaliers. When she moved to LA to pursue her dancing career, she worked as an assistant for Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star, Erika Girardi, as you do, which is how she met Robin Antin from The Pussycat Dolls, who later introduced her to Kim. Friends in high places, eh?

She was hired by Kim in 2013 just before the birth of her first child, North West.

Steph became an honorary Kardashian, growing close to the whole family and regularly featuring in the plotlines of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In 2017, she was promoted to Chief Operations Officer of Kardashian West Brands, managing all of Kim’s business ventures outside the show.